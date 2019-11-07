Burgum signs waiver on load restrictions, hours of service to help farmers, ranchers

To help ranchers struggling with abnormally wet conditions for this time of year, Governor Doug Burgum Thursday morning signed an executive order waiving hours of service requirements, fees and certain load restrictions for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting hay and livestock.

The 30-day waiver is effective immediately.

In his executive order, Burgum noted the state has been experiencing record-setting fall precipitation levels and cold temperatures, delaying the harvest season.

Burgum noted all road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

You can read the full order here: