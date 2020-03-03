Burgum, state health officials talk preps, advice on coronavirus

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and other state health officials this afternoon provided an update and highlighted statewide efforts in response to the coronavirus, officially labeled COVID-19.

No cases have been reported in North Dakota and the risk remains low, according to state officials. In other states, however, there has been “community spread” of the virus.

“It is highly likely that COVID-19 will spread to North Dakota in the future,” said Burgum during a news conference at the state capitol. “Right now our focus is preparation, not panic.”

Burgum said state agencies are working together with federal and local partners to “prepare and respond.”

“North Dakotans are encouraged to take steps to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy. Child care facilities, schools, universities, businesses, individuals and communities will play a key role in reducing the impact of COVID-19 on North Dakota,” said the governor.

“The most important thing North Dakotans can do right now to help prevent the spread of the disease is to avoid non-essential international travel to countries with ongoing community spread,” said State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte. “In addition, individuals should wash their hands often, clean surfaces regularly and stay home when sick.”

The North Dakota Department of Health is also recommending the general public not purchase masks, as misuse of masks may increase the risk of getting COVID-19 due to mishandling. Purchasing masks may also take needed masks away from frontline health care providers.

The health department has developed an online survey for people who have traveled internationally within the past 14 days to complete. Upon completion of the survey, North Dakotans will receive information about how to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if symptoms develop. The survey is available at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

The health department also announced that its Division of Microbiology can now test for COVID-19.

“Not everyone with respiratory symptoms should be tested, as influenza is also circulating,” said Medical Services Section Chief Kirby Kruger. “Only individuals with an appropriate international travel history, those with contact to a known case of COVID-19 or those hospitalized with unexplained severe respiratory disease are recommended to be tested at this time. If people are concerned they may have COVID-19, they are encouraged to contact their health care provider before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent transmission in the health care facility.”

North Dakotans can reduce the spread of COVID-19 by:

Monitoring the CDC travel website for recommendations and guidelines.

The North Dakota Department of Health recommends North Dakotans avoid nonessential international travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. North Dakotans who have chronic health conditions or who are elderly should avoid travel to Japan.

The health department recommends universities consider postponing or canceling foreign exchange programs.

Completing the travel self-assessment survey. North Dakotans should watch for symptoms of a respiratory illness for 14 days after returning from international travel.

Washing hands often with soap and water.

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

Cleaning frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Getting plenty of rest, drinking fluids, eating healthy foods, and managing your stress can help you prevent getting COVID-19 and help you recover from it if you do.

If you develop symptoms:

Call your health care provider immediately and tell them about your recent travel or exposure.

Avoid contact with other people.

Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.

Symptoms of the COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.

For updates and timely information related to COVID-19, you can visit the North Dakota Department of Health website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow the health department on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.