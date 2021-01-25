Burgum: State to take over refugee resettlement after LSS shuts down

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz in the Nov. 3, general election. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum says the state Department of Human Services will take over refugee resettlement after the private agency that has managed resettlement, Lutheran Social Services, shuts down.

Burgum said it’s essential for the state to step in to administer the federally funded program or it risks losing control.

Burgum said the program will be run “to ensure that refugee resettlement in North Dakota continues in a thoughtful, orderly and responsible manner at no additional cost to North Dakota taxpayers.”

Lutheran Social Services announced January 15 it would shut down due to financial troubles mainly attributed to its affordable housing program.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/25

NDC JAN 25

Monday, January 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Jesse White

ND National Guard Returns

Plays of the Week

Emergency car kit

Car seats & coats

Minot Park improvements

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

College basketball

WDA Hockey

Mike Dandrea's Full Forecast 1/23/2021

FNF pt 2

FNF Pt 1

Ohio family grateful for pardon from President Trump

vaccine mixing

Covid & Heart

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News