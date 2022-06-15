BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s expensive effort to influence the GOP primary and reshape the Legislature with more people who support his spending and policy goals was a mixed bag.

One of the main political foes was ousted, but some others won.

Burgum is a wealthy former Microsoft executive who gave more than $1.2 million ahead of Tuesday’s primary to a political action committee that spent against certain lawmakers, including some from the North Dakota GOP’S ultraconservative wing.

The second-term governor also gave more than $3 million to the PAC in 2020 with similarly mixed results.