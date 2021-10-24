Burgum thanks returning ND National Guard soldiers for protecting National Capital Region

Gov. Doug Burgum today welcomed home about 70 members of Company C of the North Dakota National Guard’s 2-285th Aviation Regiment who recently returned home from a nine-month deployment to the National Capital Region during a ceremony at the Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility in Bismarck.

The Bismarck-based unit, which operates Black Hawk helicopters, successfully flew 1,300 hours and completed more than 50 mission requests during the deployment, which coincided with several significant events including the presidential inauguration.

“Our nation’s capital continues to be a beacon for freedom and democracy around the world, and we are deeply grateful to the soldiers of the 2-285th Aviation Regiment for their outstanding work and professionalism in protecting the National Capital Region over the past nine months,” said Burgum, who as governor is commander-in-chief of the North Dakota National Guard. “From fighting floods and wildfires to securing our borders and the seat of U.S. government, this unit has proved time and time again that they are among the nation’s best soldiers, embodying the National Guard motto ‘Always Ready, Always There.’ We also thank the families, employers and communities who supported these soldiers during this critically important mission.”