Burgum: The state of the state is strong, growing, full of opportunities

In a nod to the University of North Dakota’s unmanned aerial drone research and programs, a drone delivered Governor Burgum’s remote control clicker on stage at the start of his multimedia presentation on the State of the State at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks.

Burgum said North Dakota is fortunate to have good functioning governments at all levels from local to the state.

The governor praised North Dakota’s “unmatched quality of life and unlimited potential.”

The happiness and wellbeing of neighbors and friends is one measure of the state’s success, Burgum noted.

Burgum said ND’s population has grown in size and grown lower in age. Millennials are a key, demographic segment developing in the state.

North Dakota is feeding and powering the world, Burgum said, pointing to the state’s oil and gas industry

The state of the state today is strong, growing and full of boundless opportunity, said the governor.

Burgum noted the state’s “challenging weather” over the past year: Heavy rains, devastating blizzard, flooding. The end result: Unprecedented numbers of acres of crops left in the field.

To that end, the state started the “whole government” approach to speed coordinated responses to disasters. Burgum wants that type of coordination to continue and become more efficient.

He also pushed the importance of flood insurance to North Dakotans and urged people to visit floodsmart.gov to see if they need flood insurance.

Burgum also said the state of the state is strong, financially. The government’s spreadsheets have been balanced and stabilized and, in one measure, state general fund revenue so far this year is $102 million ahead of projections.

Burgum also pointed to goals and efforts planned for the state in the months and years ahead:

Goal: Make North Dakota the most military-friendly state in the nation

Push stronger federal partnerships

Be proactive on Census 2020, especially making sure everyone is counted in the oil boom regions and on reservations.

“Innovation over regulation.” Using proactive technologies and developing ideas to turn problems into solutions, such as what to do with carbon and monitoring oil spills.

Continue with the development of wind-powered energy and opportunities.

Build value-added ag project, such as processing crops in-state rather than sending crops for processing out of state

Diversify the state’s economy. Ag and energy are the primary drivers. Emphasize and develop technology in all areas and industries, such as unmanned aerial drones and their applications in ag and energy.

Stronger promotion of N.D. tourism. It helps draw visitors and future workers.

You can watch the address live at this link: https://www.governor.nd.gov/