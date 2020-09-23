Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 10:00 a.m. briefing

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 10:00 a.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota, and other issues.

It’s a departure from the normal afternoon discussions in the past. Scheduling conflicts moved the governor’s briefing to this morning.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 266 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 21, bringing the total positives since testing began to 18,508.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,092 as of September 21. That’s down 118 cases from September 20.

Of the new positives, 81 were in Burleigh County and 30 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 42 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 14, Stark County had 21 and Ward County had 3.