Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 10:00 a.m. briefing

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 10:00 a.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota, and other issues.

It’s a departure from the normal afternoon discussions in the past. Scheduling conflicts moved the governor’s briefing to this morning.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 266 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 21, bringing the total positives since testing began to 18,508.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,092 as of September 21. That’s down 118 cases from September 20.

Of the new positives, 81 were in Burleigh County and 30 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 42 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 14, Stark County had 21 and Ward County had 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/23

Wednesday's Forecast: A few showers & storms with cooler temperatures

NDC SEPT 23

How we get those autumn colors

Class B Volleyball

WDA Boy's Soccer

WDA Boy's Tennis

Business Women

Tears Foundation

Surrey Volleyball

Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/22

PD Investigation

CHi Gets UV Sterilizer

Tribal college grants

Bridge Money

Distance Learning

Winter coat drive

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/22

Minot Commission on Aging keeps on going

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss