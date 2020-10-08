Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 11:00 a.m. briefing

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 11:00 a.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota and other issues.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 24 new deaths related to COVID-19 in its October 6 report — the most on any single day report since data tracking began in March.

The health department specifically noted there weren’t 24 deaths in one day. It said there’s normally a lag in death information reported to the department, usually one to three days.

As a result, six of the people reported Wednesday actually died four to seven days ago. Of the remaining 18, Eight deaths occurred on Oct. 6, four occurred on Oct. 5 and six occurred on Oct. 4.

Still, whether it’s 24 cases from one day or across several days, it’s still a large number than in the past, and one that puts deaths so far in October near the 50 mark in just seven days.

The department also reported 495 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 6, bringing the total positives since testing began to 24,857.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,706 as of October 6. That’s up 14 cases from October 5.

Of the new positives, 80 were in Burleigh County and 33 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 23 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (134 new positives) and Grand Forks County (17 new positives) account for 31 percent of the new cases on October 6.

Williams County had 30, Stark County had 16 and Ward County had 32.