Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:00 p.m. briefing

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a media briefing at 3:00 p.m., to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota and other issues.

Among possible topics are the statewide mask mandate, scheduled to expire Monday, January 18, and the North Dakota COVID-19 risk level, currently set statewide to Yellow, or “Moderate.”

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 233 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 14, bringing the total positives since testing began to 95,599.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,675 as of January 14. That’s down 89 cases from January 13.

The last time active positives were that low was Aug. 25, when 1,536 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,222, and have been declining since then.

A total of 1,373 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.