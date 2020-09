Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota, amid elevated active and new cases in the state.

It will be his first briefing since unveiling county-by-county COVID-19 risk levels September 3, which replaced statewide-only risk levels.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 7, bringing the total positives since testing began to 13,872.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,264 as of September 7. That’s down 301 from September 6.

Of the new positives, 22 were in Burleigh County and 8 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 39 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 2, Stark County had 1 and Ward County had 8.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 156 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 125 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 26 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Five death records are pending.

The health department reports 11,452 people are considered recovered from the 13,872 positive cases, an increase of 206 people from September 6.

This means there are actually 2,264 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 7.

Burleigh County has 405 active cases as of September 7, the highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 383 active cases and Cass County has 345. Morton County has 134 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 32 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 7.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 24 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 7.

Stark County has 188, Ward County has 111 and Williams County has 128 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 7 (206) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (75).

63 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 7, down 5 from September 6. A total of 602 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

However, four counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 7: Renville, Sheridan, Oliver and Grant.

Cass County (3,894 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,796 cases) account for 41 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 28 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (2,348 cases) and Morton County (769 cases) together account for 22 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 540 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 896, Ward County has 594 and Mountrail County has 182.