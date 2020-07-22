Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota, amid surging active and new cases in the state and a rise in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed a record 160 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 21, bringing the statewide total to 5,367.

Of the new cases, 39 were in Burleigh County and 12 were in Morton County.

In Mountrail County, 4 new cases were reported for July 21.

Williams County had 11 and Ward County had 5.

Two new deaths were reported — a man in his 70s from Burleigh County and a woman in her 90s from Cass County. Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 96 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 80 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Six death records are pending.

The health department reports 4,407 people are considered recovered from the 5,367 positive cases, an increase of 88 people from July 20.

This means there are actually 864 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 21, the highest since testing began March 11.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 214 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 21 (88) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (160).

52 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 21, a record high, and up 6 from July 20. A total of 317 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Of North Dakota’s 53 counties, only Adams has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.