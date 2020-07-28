Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota, amid surging active and new cases in the state and a rise in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning released a bevy of bad news in its daily COVID-19 update:

A woman in her 20s has died from COVID-19, the youngest death yet in the state

Deaths have now hit the 100 mark

Total positives since testing began have passed the 6,000 mark

Active COVID-19 cases remain at a record high level above 1,000

Every county in the state has now reported COVID-19 positives

The health department confirmed 157 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 27, bringing the statewide total to 6,141.

Of the new cases, 51 were in Burleigh County, the most reported in the state for July 27, and 11 were in Morton County.

Williams County had 5 and Ward County had 7.

1 new death was reported, a young woman in her 20s from McKenzie County with no underlying health conditions. She is the youngest person to date to die as a result of COVID-19 in North Dakota.

A total of 100 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 88 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Two death records are pending.

The health department reports 4,957 people are considered recovered from the 6,141 positive cases, an increase of 128 people from July 26.

This means there are actually a record 1,084 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 27, the highest since testing began March 11.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 214 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 27 (128) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (157).

In a bit of good news, 35 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 27, down 8 from July 26. A total of 343 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

All of North Dakota’s 53 counties have now reported cases of COVID-19. Adams County, the last on the list, reported two cases from testing on July 27.