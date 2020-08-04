Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota, amid surging active and new cases in the state and a rise in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 149 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 3, bringing the statewide total to 6,933.

Benson County, in the northeast, had the highest number of new cases for the day at 33.

Of the new cases, 29 were in Burleigh County and 11 were in Morton County, or 27 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 11 and Ward County had 4.

Two new deaths were reported, a man in his 60s from Griggs County and a woman in her 70s from Sioux County. Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 107 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 92 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Five death records are pending.

The health department reports 5,715 people are considered recovered from the 6,933 positive cases, an increase of 175 people from August 2.

This means there are actually 1,111 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 3, the highest since testing began March 11.

Burleigh County has 269 active cases as of August 3, the most in the state and more than double the number of active cases in Cass County (98). Morton County has 75 active cases.

Ward County has 52, Williams County has 56 and Stark County has 78 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 3 (175) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (149).

51 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 3, an increase of 5 from August 2. A total of 389 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.