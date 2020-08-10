Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota, amid elevated active and new cases in the state.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 117 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 9, bringing the total positives since testing began to 7,713.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,116 as of August 9.

Of the new cases, 30 were in Burleigh County and 16 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 39 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 2, Stark County had 3 and Ward County had 12.

One new death was reported, a woman in her 70s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 113 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 97 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Six death records are pending.

The health department reports 6,434 people are considered recovered from the 7,713 positive cases, an increase of 79 people from August 8.

This means there are actually 1,166 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 9.

Burleigh County has 278 active cases as of August 9, the most in the state and more than double the number of active cases in Cass County (117). Morton County has 100 active cases.

Stark County has 80, Ward County has 48 and Williams County has 49 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 9 (79) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (117).

48 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 9, an increase of 1 from August 8. A total of 417 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.