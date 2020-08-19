Coronavirus
Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota, amid elevated active and new cases in the state.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 188 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 18, bringing the total positives since testing began to 8,968.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,209 as of August 18.

Of the new positives, 42 were in Burleigh County and 11 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 28 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 6, Stark County had 16 and Ward County had 20.

Two new deaths were reported: A woman in her 70s from McLean County and a woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County.

Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 130 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 106 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 15 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Nine death records are pending.

The health department reports 7,629 people are considered recovered from the 8,968 positive cases, an increase of 87 people from August 17.

This means there are actually 1,209 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 18.

Burleigh County has 324 active cases as of August 18, the most in the state and nearly triple the number of active cases in Cass County (116). Morton County has 107 active cases.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 36 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 18.

Stark County has 135, Ward County has 74 and Williams County has 30 active cases.

