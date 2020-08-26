Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota, amid elevated active and new cases in the state.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 238 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 25, bringing the total positives since testing began to 10,467.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,784 as of August 25.

Of the new positives, 64 were in Burleigh County, the most in the state, and 12 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 32 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 18, Stark County had 4 and Ward County had 23.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 138 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 113 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 22 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Three death records are pending.

The health department reports 8,545 people are considered recovered from the 10,467 positive cases, an increase of 135 people from August 24.

This means there are actually 1,784 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 25.

Burleigh County has 405 active cases as of August 25, the highest in the state (Grand Forks County has 388 active cases) and more than double the number of active cases in Cass County (176). Morton County has 94 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 32 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 25.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 28 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 25.