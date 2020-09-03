Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota, amid elevated active and new cases in the state.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 360 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 2, bringing the total positives since testing began to 12,629.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,428 as of September 2. That’s up 143 from September 1.

Of the new positives, 19 were in Burleigh County and 24 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 12 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 7, Stark County had 67 and Ward County had 10.

Two new deaths were reported for September 2: A man in his 60s from Burleigh County and a woman in her 100s from Williams County.

Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 150 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 118 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 23 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Nine death records are pending.

The health department reports 10,051 people are considered recovered from the 12,629 positive cases, an increase of 139 people from September 1.

Burleigh County has 408 active cases as of September 1, the second-highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 491 active cases and Cass County has 309. Morton County has 142 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 33 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 2.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 23 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 2.

Stark County has 254, Ward County has 120 and Williams County has 142 active cases.

Meanwhile, a new data survey shows North Dakota now ranks first in the country in the number of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks.