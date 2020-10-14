Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m. briefing

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a media briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota and other issues.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed a record 713 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 13, bringing the total positives since testing began to 28,947.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,759 as of October 13. That’s up 159 cases from October 12.

Of the new positives, 151 were in Burleigh County and 44 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 27 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (216 new positives) and Grand Forks County (30 new positives) account for 35 percent of the new cases on October 12.

Williams County had 24, Stark County had 24 and Ward County had 55.

Eight new deaths were reported. A total of 365 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 23,823 people are considered recovered from the 28,245 positive cases, an increase of 385 people from October 12.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 13 (385) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (713).

Of the 4,759 active cases in North Dakota as of October 13, Burleigh County has 805 cases. Cass County has 1,099 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 316. Morton County has 270 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 30 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 13.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 23 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 13.

Stark County has 248, Ward County has 324and Williams County has 247 active cases.

As of October 13, one county in North Dakota has no active cases: Slope.