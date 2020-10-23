Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m. briefing

Coronavirus
Governor Doug Burgum will hold a media briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota and other issues.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 886 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 22, bringing the total positives since testing began to 35,939.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,363 as of October 22. That’s up 13 cases from October 21.

Of the new positives, 97 were in Burleigh County and 25 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 14 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (156 new positives) and Grand Forks County (120 new positives) account for 31 percent of the new cases on October 22.

Williams County had 21, Stark County had 41 and Ward County had 71.

Deaths

Nine new deaths were reported. A total of 440 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

