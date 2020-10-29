Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m. briefing

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a media briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota and other issues.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 1,222 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 28, bringing the total positives since testing began to 41,130.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,771 as of October 28. That’s up 524 cases from October 27.

Of the new positives, 169 were in Burleigh County and 60 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 19 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (278 new positives) and Grand Forks County (97 new positives) account for 31 percent of the new cases on October 28.

Williams County had 18, Stark County had 9 and Ward County had 165.

A total of 499 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19. Just under half the deaths, 228, have been reported in October.

