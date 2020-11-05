Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m. briefing

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a media briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota and other issues.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 1,540 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 4, bringing the total positives since testing began to 49,837.

A record 29 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported for November 4.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 9,224 as of November 4. That’s up 653 cases from November 3.

Of the new positives, 214 were in Burleigh County and 84 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 19 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (266 new positives) and Grand Forks County (101 new positives) account for 24 percent of the new cases on November 4.

Williams County had 45, Stark County had 64 and Ward County had 221 for November 4.

The 29 new deaths reported include 8 from Ward County.

A total of 596 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.