Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 73 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 7, bringing the statewide total to 3,971.

Of the new cases, 20 were in Burleigh County — the most of any county reporting positive cases on July 7.

Morton County had 7 new cases July 7.

1 new death was reported: A Cass County woman in her 90s who had underlying health conditions.

A total of 85 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 74 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. One death record is pending.

The health department reports 3,447 people are considered recovered from the 3,971 positive cases, an increase of 34 people from July 6.

This means there are actually 439 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 7. The active cases have been steadily trending upward since hitting a low of 211 on June 22. The highest number of active cases was 687 on May 23.

It also means 87 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 7 (34) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (73).

26 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 7, up 2 from July 6. A total of 252 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 2 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams and Golden Valley.

Cass County (2,373 cases) and Grand Forks County (411 cases) account for 70 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 60 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (363 cases) and Morton County (116 cases) together account for 12 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Stark County has 83 cases.

Ward County has 65 cases, Stutsman County has 65 cases and Mountrail County has 54 cases.