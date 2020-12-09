Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 4:00 p.m. briefing

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a media briefing at 4:00 p.m., to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota and other issues.

He may also discuss the current statewide mask mandate. Set to expire Sunday, December 13, there are health care professionals who would like to see it extended into the new year.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 473 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 8, bringing the total positives since testing began to 86,149.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,554 as of December 8. That’s down 220 cases from December 7.

Of the new positives:

116 were in Cass County

52 were in Burleigh County

51 were in Grand Forks County

25 were in Williams County

18 were in Ward County

15 were in Morton County

13 were in Stark County

16 new deaths were reported, including 4 in Burleigh County. A total of 1,080 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.