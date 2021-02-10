Coronavirus
Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 4:00 p.m. briefing

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a media briefing at 4:00 p.m., to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota and other issues.

Likely topics may be the status of COVID-19 immunization in the state, the falling statewide positive rate and the emergence of various strains of COVID-19.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 9, bringing the total positives since testing began to 98,214.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 759 as of February 9. That’s up 25 cases from February 8.

The last time active positives were that low was July 20, 2020, when 701 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,194 and have been declining since then.

