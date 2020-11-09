Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 4:00 p.m. briefing

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a media briefing at 4:00 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota and other issues.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

Burgum held his last briefing only days before on Thursday, November 5.

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 1,160 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 8, bringing the total positives since testing began to 55,458.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 10,865 as of November 8. That’s up 302 cases from November 7.

Of the new positives, 214 were in Burleigh County and 61 were in Morton County.

Cass County had 216 new positives and Grand Forks County reported 166 new positives on November 8.

Williams County had 43, Stark County had 21 and Ward County had 93 for November 8.

Deaths

Five new deaths were reported.

A total of 644 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.