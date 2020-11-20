Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at noon briefing

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a media briefing at noon to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota and other issues.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 1,408 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 19, bringing the total positives since testing began to 70,016.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 9,915 as of November 19. That’s down 216 cases from November 18.

23 new deaths were reported November 19. A total of 818 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 59,283 people are considered recovered from the 70,016 positive cases, an increase of 1,253 people from November 18.

289 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 19. A total of 2,390 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.