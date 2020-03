Gov. Doug Burgum is expected to declare a state of emergency for North Dakota in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as provide guidance to K-12 schools with Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler.

This declaration is expected to take place at a news conference today at 4:00 p.m. at the state capitol.

CLICK HERE to watch it live.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.