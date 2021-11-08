Burgum to deliver a ‘State of the State’ address to the special session today

When the North Dakota Legislature starts its special session today, one of the first events will be a joint session of lawmakers to hear a “State of the State” address by Governor Doug Burgum.

Why another State of the State address when the governor already gave one in January at the start of the 2021 Legislature?

Because the North Dakota Constitution mandates it.

Article V of the North Dakota Constitution notes the governor, “shall present information on the condition of the state, together with any recommended legislation, to every regular and special session of the legislative assembly.”

Today marks the start of the special session, hence the governor has to provide them with an overview of how the state is doing at this time.

The joint address starts around 9:30 this morning and will be streamed here: https://video.legis.nd.gov/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20211108/-1/22644