Burgum to discuss COVID-19, child care, elections during news briefing

Gov. Doug Burgum will hold his daily media briefing today at 4:00 p.m., to discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, child care, elections and other related topics.

The briefing will be streamed live online, including on KX News website.

According to North Dakota Department of Health figures, 52 positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in North Dakota to date, out of 2,091 tests conducted.

A child under 10 is among the new positive cases.

Burleigh County reports the most cases at 22, while Morton County reports 8.

Other cases include 6 in Cass County, 3 each in Ramsey, Stark and Ward counties, 2 in Pierce County, and 1 each in Dunn, Foster, McHenry, Mcintosh and Walsh counties.

A total of 10 people are in the hospital as a result of COVID-19.

These numbers were current through Thursday morning. An afternoon update from the health department will be released in conjunction with the governor’s press briefing at 4:00 p.m.