Burgum to discuss COVID-19, other topics during briefing at 4:00 p.m.

Gov. Doug Burgum will hold his daily media briefing today at 4:00 p.m., to discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s first death due to coronavirus and other related topics.

The briefing will be streamed live online, including on KX News website.

According to North Dakota Department of Health figures, 65 positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in North Dakota to date, out of 2,492 total tests conducted up through 9:31 Friday morning.

An afternoon update from the health department will be released in conjunction with the governor’s press briefing at 4:00 p.m.