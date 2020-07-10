Burgum: Trump issues disaster declaration for North Dakota floods

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum says President Donald Trump has issued a disaster declaration for widespread spring flooding in North Dakota.

Burgum’s office said flooding has caused an estimated $40 million-plus in damage in roads and other public infrastructure in North Dakota.

A presidential declaration unlocks Federal Emergency Management Agency public assistance to help cities, counties and townships pay for the costs of repairing roads and other infrastructure damaged by flooding.

The governor in April declared a statewide emergency for spring flooding. He requested a presidential disaster declaration in May