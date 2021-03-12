Burgum undergoes hip surgery, expects to be discharged Friday afternoon

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum is recovering after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

According to news reports, the 64-year-old Burgum had surgery Friday to replace his left hip.

Gubernatorial authority was briefly delegated to Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford on Friday morning. Sanford said he didn’t take any actions before Burgum resumed his authority.

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki says the governor is expected to be discharged from the hospital late Friday.

Burgum issued a statement saying the surgery went well and he looks forward to pain-free horseback rides. He joked that his career as a college hurdler is over.

