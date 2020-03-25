Burgum: Unemployment numbers in the state at record high

Live Now
by: Lane Henkins

With coronavirus limiting many businesses across the state means a lot of workers have turned to unemployment for a way to get a paycheck. 

The stock market is on a roller coaster ride, oil prices are falling and residents can’t even sit down in a restaurant to have a nice meal.

Gov. Doug Burgum said at his daily press conferences that the numbers of unemployment applications have skyrocketed within the last week and are at a record high.

Last Wednesday, we were at 600 applicants; Thursday 1,600; Friday 2,600 and over 2,000 added over the weekend and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

“The phones have been just slammed, and the problem there is not the phone service. The problem is we don’t have enough employees right now to answer all their questions,” said Sarah Arntson, Job Service.

At his press conference on Tuesday, Burgum said there have been 9,926 filings for unemployment in one week. To put that into perspective, typically there are 400 per week.

