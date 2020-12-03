Burgum unveils $15B budget, bonding for infrastructure

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has unveiled a $15 billion budget that bumps state spending by 2%.

The plan presented Thursday to the Legislature includes a $1.25 billion bonding package largely aimed at funding statewide infrastructure projects.

The Legislature will take up the governor’s proposal in its next session, which starts Jan. 5.

The Republican governor’s budget is the second-biggest proposed by a governor in state history. Former Gov. Jack Dalrymple proposed a $15.7 billion budget in 2015 that eventually was whittled by lawmakers to $14.2 billion.

The governor’s suggested spending does not raise taxes on sales or income.

