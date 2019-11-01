Closings
Burgum urges Keystone pipeline operator to review inspection process after 383,000-gallon leak

Governor Doug Burgum says the company operating the Keystone pipeline has promised to clean up a 380,000-gallon oil spill in northeast North Dakota “as thoroughly and quickly as possible.”

The Governor’s office released a statement Friday morning, following a phone call with the President and CEO of TC Energy, which owns and operates the pipeline that carries oil from Canada to Illinois by way of eastern North Dakota.

“We’ve received assurance from TC Energy that it will continue to work in full cooperation with the NDDEQ to clean up and remediate the site as thoroughly and quickly as possible,” Burgum said in the statement. “We also urged the company to review its pipeline inspection and monitoring programs to ensure pipeline integrity. The health and safety of our citizens will remain our top priority throughout this process.”

Officials estimate 9,120 barrels (about 380,000 gallons) of oil were spilled three miles northwest of Edinburg, North Dakota. The spill occurred on Tuesday. Officials say a wetland area was impacted, but drinking water appears to be unaffected.

The pipeline has since been shut down while cleanup is underway.

