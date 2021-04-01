Burgum vetoes bill that would let lawmakers act earlier

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the North Dakota legislature in Bismarck. Burgum announced plans to seek reelection in 2020 on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. In a video announcement on YouTube, Burgum highlights accomplishments since he and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford took office three years ago. The 63-year-old Republican says North Dakota is headed in the right direction with increased employment and higher wages. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has vetoed a bill that would allow the Legislature to meet and act on legislation shortly before a session starts in January.

Burgum said Thursday that the bill is an attempt to circumvent the state constitution and that introducing legislation or resolutions during three-day organizational meetings a month before sessions start would go beyond their intended purpose.

The bill got broad support in the Republican-led Senate and House, although majority leaders in both chambers voted against it. It isn’t clear if it would get enough support to override the veto.

The legislation was inspired by a spate of executive orders Burgum issued, mostly in response to the pandemic. Some lawmakers wanted an earlier opportunity to limit the declarations.

