Burgum waives hours of service for cement, fly ash haulers

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today signed an executive order granting a waiver of hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting cement and fly-ash supplies to assist in the timely completion of infrastructure projects throughout North Dakota, including the new Williston airport.

Late spring and early summer flooding throughout the Midwest has disrupted the transport of certain goods and services and delayed the delivery of specific building materials, including cement and fly ash, the order states. Timely completion of the new Williston airport is vital to the economic success of northwest North Dakota, as it will expand transportation capacity within the Bakken region, the governor noted.

The 30-day waiver is effective today and will remain in effect through Aug. 14. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

The order can be viewed online here.