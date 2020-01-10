Burgum waives hours of service for haulers of propane, other petroleum fuels

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday signed an executive order granting a waiver of hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting propane and other petroleum fuels.

Record fall and winter precipitation and cold temperatures have caused significant delays in harvest activities, increasing the need for propane and other petroleum fuels to dry late-harvested hay and grains and for other retail uses including home heating. Waiving the hours of service requirement will ensure that carriers, farmers, ranchers, consumers and others can obtain and deliver petroleum products to meet North Dakota’s needs, the order states.

The 30-day waiver is effective Friday. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

The order can be viewed online here.