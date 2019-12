North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will discuss the state’s successes, challenges and his agenda when he delivers his fourth State of the State address Jan. 29 at the Chester Fritz Auditorium on the University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks.

The event will be free and open to the public.

The Greater North Dakota Chamber is sponsoring the address, which will also be livestreamed over the internet.

The governor’s office says additional details will be released in the coming weeks.