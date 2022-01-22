Burgum’s State of the State rescheduled for Fargo Theatre

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the North Dakota legislature in Bismarck. Burgum announced plans to seek reelection in 2020 on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. In a video announcement on YouTube, Burgum highlights accomplishments since he and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford took office three years ago. The 63-year-old Republican says North Dakota is headed in the right direction with increased employment and higher wages. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum’s State of the State address has been rescheduled for next month. The Republican governor was to deliver his address this past Wednesday, but he postponed it due to laryngitis.

he address is now scheduled for Feb. 16 in Fargo.

Past governors typically did not give the address in off-years of the Legislature. Burgum did so in 2018 in Minot and in 2020 in Grand Forks. His speech next month will be his third State of the State since January 2021. He spoke to the Legislature early last year and again in November during lawmakers’ special session.