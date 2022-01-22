Burgum’s State of the State rescheduled for Fargo Theatre

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum’s State of the State address has been rescheduled for next month. The Republican governor was to deliver his address this past Wednesday, but he postponed it due to laryngitis.
he address is now scheduled for Feb. 16 in Fargo.
Past governors typically did not give the address in off-years of the Legislature. Burgum did so in 2018 in Minot and in 2020 in Grand Forks. His speech next month will be his third State of the State since January 2021. He spoke to the Legislature early last year and again in November during lawmakers’ special session.