MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Often considered the start of summer, Memorial Day weekend typically includes celebrations surrounding cookouts and grilling.

As the holiday and summer months grow closer, the importance of fire safety and knowledge of your local burn bans are vital.

Burn ban restrictions can change every day depending on weather conditions.

Fire Inspector for the Minot Fire Department, Stuart Hammer, says wind plays a huge factor in North Dakota’s fire danger — and even with the added moisture received this year, some wind speeds could restrict recreational fires.

He says when having an outdoor fire, make sure it’s contained in a covered fire pit.

When grilling, stay 10 to 15 feet away from any structure or combustible item.

“If you do have a recreational fire, have a way to put it out so that at the end of it you can take care of it. Or if something does jump out of the fire pit and start an unwanted fire, we can extinguish that right away,” said Hammer.

Temperatures look to be on the rise throughout the week. So, if your plans include pulling the grill out, reviewing recreational fire safety tips and updated burn ban restrictions is encouraged.







