Busch Light Apple airdrop coming to top-secret locations in the Midwest and Northeast, here are the details

Pick us, pick us (Screams all of North Dakota).

Busch’s ‘Busch Light Apple’ is back by popular demand, and to celebrate the apple-flavored brew’s return, Busch will be delivering product from the clouds at select locations in the Northeast and Midwest.

Busch announced it will be using a helicopter to drop the first batches of Apple to fans, and Busch Guy and fan favorite, You Betcha, will be at each drop location too!

To score a spot to see one of the very first cans of Busch Light Apple dropped via helicopter, all fans need to do is RT or comment on Busch’s social posts with #BuschLightAppleDrop and #Sweepstakes from June 21st through June 30th, 2021 Busch will then provide select individuals with insider access to the drop location nearest them.

