Business leaders say economy still improving after reopening

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of business leaders released Monday suggests the economy continues to recover in nine Midwest and Plains states, but businesses are still cutting jobs amid the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the economy still remains weaker than before the virus outbreak began.

The overall index for the region improved to 57.4 in July from June’s 50.3. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth.

A score below 50 suggests decline.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.