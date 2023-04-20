(KXNET) — Xcel Energy is advising people who are looking forward to starting their spring planting or landscaping to always call 8-1-1 to have underground utility lines marked.

According to a news release, if you are going to dig, you must have those lines marked before starting any digging projects.

April is National Safe Digging Month, which is to serve as a reminder that digging without locating utility lines can cause injury, loss of life, and property damage every year. That damage can lead to outages and fines.

Last year, Xcel Energy had 11 incidents in North Dakota from people not calling 8-1-1 and causing damage to buried gas or electric lines.

“Businesses and homeowners digging without locates presents the industry’s greatest risk to customer and public safety,” said Xcel Energy Senior Vice President of Natural Gas, Luke Litteken. “Historically, nearly 25% of the damages that occur to gas pipelines are a result of businesses and homeowners not calling for locates. Whether someone is installing a bush in their backyard or doing a large home or public project, always call 811 for a free locate. If someone is contracting with a third party to do any work that requires soil movement, ensure that they call for a locate on your behalf. Only you can prevent the next pipeline or electrical line contact.”

Online requests should go to North Dakota 811 at least three days before the project is scheduled to start.

Every digging project requires a call, regardless of the size, whether it’s installing a mailbox post, building a deck, or planting a tree, they all require you to call 8-1-1.

After you call, 811 will notify the right utility companies and at no cost, professional locators will mark the locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint, or both. The depth can change over time because of storms and soil conditions.

If lines are not owned by a utility, people should contact a private locator company to find the lines. These would be things that were installed by a homeowner to heat a pool, light a garage, or install a gas grill.

Here are some safe digging tips:

Always call 811 beforehand, it’s the law.

Depth can be deceptive, as it can change over time with erosion, storms, floods, soil condition, heaving in winter from frost, and changes to landscaping.

What you don’t know can hurt you, no matter how long you’ve lived there, things can and do change in the yard.

Does it smell like rotten eggs? Because if you damage a natural gas line and notice a sulfur or rotten egg-like smell, get away from that area. Once you’re safe, call 911, then your gas company.

Hand digging is something you should do to expose the line and verify the location and depth of the line.

You can learn more about safe digging efforts on Xcel’s website.