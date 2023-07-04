NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you’re looking for a place to unplug and put the phone down for a few days, you can always go camping.

And that’s what’s on thousands of people’s minds in North Dakota this summer. And some campers are looking for places where they can really ‘rough it’, by “primitive camping”, and they’re not alone.

Primitive camping, also known as dispersed camping, describes camping anywhere in the National Grasslands outside of a designated campground.

This means no toilets, no picnic tables, no trash cans, no treated water, and no fire grates.

Three popular places in North Dakota that offer primitive camping are Cedar River National Grassland, Denbigh Experimental Forest, and Sheyenne National Grassland.

Make sure you pick a place for a safe campsite with enough resources to keep you warm and safe, especially for a campfire.

To build a campfire from scratch, you need larger wood, you need kindling, and you need tinder. There are three main setups you can do in building a fire. One of them is the pyramid, the other one is a log cabin, and the third is an upside-down fire.

Before you try it out for yourself, be prepared. These tips from the National Park Service can help you stay safe and have fun:

Travel and camp on durable surfaces. Throw out your waste properly. Leave what you find. Minimize campfire impacts. Respect both wildlife and other campers.