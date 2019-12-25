Can you guess the most popular Netflix show in North Dakota?

The year is coming to an end, and with that comes many posts about the top things in the state. So, what did North Dakotans watch the most on Netflix in 2019? According to recent data, The Haunting of Hill House takes the win!

Here are more findings:

The most popular show in most states was “The Umbrella Academy” – which was the top-searched show in 15 states.

The second most-popular show was “Orange is the New Black”, which was the top show in 10 states, followed by “Black Mirror,” which was the top show in 8.

Last year, the most popular show in the state was Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.