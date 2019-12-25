Can you guess the most popular Netflix show in North Dakota?

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The year is coming to an end, and with that comes many posts about the top things in the state. So, what did North Dakotans watch the most on Netflix in 2019? According to recent data, The Haunting of Hill House takes the win!

Here are more findings:

  • The most popular show in most states was “The Umbrella Academy” – which was the top-searched show in 15 states.
  • The second most-popular show was “Orange is the New Black”, which was the top show in 10 states, followed by “Black Mirror,” which was the top show in 8.

Last year, the most popular show in the state was Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

1994 St Mary's pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "1994 St Mary's pt 2"

1994 St. Marys pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "1994 St. Marys pt 1"

Stockings for all

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stockings for all"

Williston Community Meal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Community Meal"

Slumberland Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slumberland Donations"

Low Gas Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Gas Prices"

Reason for the Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reason for the Season"

Surprise Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surprise Flowers"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-25-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-25-19"

Dickinson ready to use size

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson ready to use size"

Beulah looking for three-peat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah looking for three-peat"

Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated"

Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Which Day Presents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Which Day Presents"

Amber's Christmas Eve #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Christmas Eve #OneMinuteForecast"

Traditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traditions"

Community Supper

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Supper"

VFW Christmas Eve

Thumbnail for the video titled "VFW Christmas Eve"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge