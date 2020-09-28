Canada Border Services agents seize 18 guns at North Portal this summer

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers intercepted 18 undeclared firearms this summer at the North Portal, Saskatchewan border crossing between the United States and Canada.

North Portal is one of five Canadian ports of entry identified for travel to Alaska. Right now, due to COVID-19 restrictions, U.S. residents can go through Canada to Alaska for only non-discretionary purposes, such as work or returning to their primary residence.

Firearms being brought into Canada must be declared and meet Canadian import regulations.

Apparently, a number of people this summer didn’t read or abide by the rules, resulting in the seizure of 18 weapons.

Among the items confiscated were weapons that are prohibited in Canada, such as a .45-caliber pistol; a 9-millimeter pistol, pistol crossbows and an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle, among others.

Other undeclared weapons that were seized included rifles, shotguns and blowguns, among others.

In all the cases, the seized items were forfeited to the Canadien government, the individuals were arrested and penalties up to $4,500 were imposed.

“This past summer, our officers have been successful in mitigating a variety of threats, including the spread of COVID-19, and also the risk posed by undeclared firearms entering the country,” said CBSA Director for southern Saskatchewan Ben Tame.

Canadian Border Security Services encourages U.S. residents seeking entry into Canada to leave their firearms at home. If they choose to travel with weapons, they should make themselves aware of which items are prohibited or restricted, have appropriate legal weapons documentation and immediately declare the weapons they have when seeking to cross the border.