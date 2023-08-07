NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Hunters take your mark! Because the opening day for early Canada Goose Season is August 15 in all three zones.

It’s important to note that it’s different than the regular hunting season.

These dates in August are not a hunting season by legal definition.

According to North Dakota Game and Fish, they are a management take by federal terms.

For all migratory bird hunters in each state, the Harvest Information Program (HIP) is a registration that’s required.

Early Canada Goose dates do not count against you when it comes to regular waterfowl season dates.

“So, we have this opportunity in August, we have extremely liberal bag limits as well. They are intended to reduce populations of Canada Geese that are causing problems in North Dakota specifically,” said Mike Szymanski, the supervisor of Migratory Game Bird Management for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.