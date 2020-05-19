Canada, US extend border closure to non-essential travel to June 21

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2011 file photo, a marker in Richford, Vt., indicates the official border between the United States and Canada. Five Mexican citizens apprehended May 12, 2020, after illegally entering the U.S. in remote northern Maine were returned to Canada within hours under a rule put into place as part of the U.S. government response to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

TORONTO (AP) — Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep border closed to non essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the border is a source of vulnerability, so the agreement will be extended by another 30 days.

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April.

Trudeau said Canada’s provincial leaders clearly wanted to continue the measures. Many Canadians fear a reopening.

The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world, though its per capita numbers are well below many other nations.