Canadian reminder: COVID travel restrictions still in place at the border

The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding travelers this holiday weekend that travel restrictions remain in place for all foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens, seeking to travel to Canada for discretionary (non-essential) travel – such as tourism and recreation.

Examples of non-essential travel include camping, hiking, social events, boating across the border, picking up a pet, and visiting or checking on a cottage.

If you attempt to visit Canada for a non-essential reason, you will be turned away at the border, even if you are fully vaccinated.

The Canadian government has a website to help travelers find out if they can enter Canada and, if they can enter, what their public health obligations are. You can access that website here.